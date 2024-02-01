Polkadot's DOT Faces Downturn: A Deep Dive Into The Trends

In a turn of events, Polkadot's cryptocurrency, DOT, is facing a downturn this week, struggling to uphold a recovery that had previously propelled its value to a commendable $7.3. The latest market trends indicate a fresh decline, with a bearish impulsive movement on the daily chart suggesting a potential slump toward the $5 mark in the near future.

Downward Pressure on DOT

The cryptocurrency has been grappling with downward pressure, with pivotal support levels at $6, which could potentially impede the bearish momentum if sustained. If DOT's price manages to rebound off the $6 support level, it could possibly incite fresh buying interest and potentially catalyze a trend reversal, contingent on the surge in demand.

Bearish Momentum in Control

However, the current market analysis leans towards the bears maintaining control for a prolonged period until they reach a point of exhaustion. The manifestation of a lower low and lower high pattern further strengthens the probability of a persistent downtrend. Presently, there are no indicators of significant buying activity, and the bulls may face substantial losses unless they can successfully intercept and reverse the downward price trajectory.

Crucial Levels to Monitor

If DOT breaks below the $6 support, the subsequent critical levels to keep an eye on are $5.5, followed by the target support level, with additional supports at $4.83 and $4.4 in the event of further declines. On the flip side, if there is a bounce back from the current levels, DOT could witness a price resurgence to $7 and potentially to $7.3, with further rises plausible to $7.85 and $8.58 if it breaches these resistance levels.