PM Modi Leads Vision for Developed India by 2047: Targets and Strategies Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a landmark meeting with the Council of Ministers on March 3, 2024, laid down a visionary roadmap aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Named 'Viksit Bharat 2047', this vision document encompasses a wide array of goals including robust economic growth, sustainable development, enhanced ease of living and doing business, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and comprehensive social welfare.

Advertisment

Blueprint for a Developed India

The meeting, which was pivotal in setting the tone for the government's long-term goals, emphasized the immediate steps to be taken post the formation of the new government. With a clear eye on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi has set an ambitious target of securing 370 seats for the BJP and crossing the '400 paar' threshold for the NDA. The roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' has been meticulously crafted over two years, with NITI Aayog at the helm, consolidating visions from 10 critical sectors into a unified strategy for India's holistic development by 2047.

Strategic Focus Areas

Advertisment

Key areas of focus detailed in the vision document include accelerating economic growth, ensuring social progress, promoting environmental sustainability, and instituting good governance practices. The council's discussion also revolved around a detailed action plan for the next five years, aiming to kickstart the journey towards achieving these lofty objectives. The 100-day agenda, outlined following the council's meeting, presents immediate actionable steps, signaling the government's commitment to swift and effective implementation.

Looking Ahead: India's Developmental Trajectory

The vision for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' not only sets a high bar for the nation's developmental goals but also aligns with PM Modi's broader vision of propelling India onto the global stage as a leading developed country. This strategic plan, discussed at length during the council meeting, is a testament to the government's resolve in prioritizing long-term development over short-term gains. As India gears up for the 2024 elections, the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision could very well be a defining moment in the nation's quest for holistic development and global prominence.