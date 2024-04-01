PM Modi Celebrates Indian Banking Revival at RBI's 90th Anniversary in Mumbai

At the Reserve Bank of India's 90th anniversary celebration in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significant turnaround in the Indian banking sector over the last decade. Modi's address focused on the sector's journey from financial stress to profitability and record credit growth, underlining the central role of the RBI in this transformation.

Decade of Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the RBI's landmark anniversary, recounted the challenges faced by the Indian banking sector a decade ago, marked by high levels of non-performing assets (NPAs) and low profitability. Today, however, the scenario has drastically changed. Modi pointed out the significant reduction in Gross NPA of banks from 11.25% in 2018 to a mere 3%, showcasing the impressive recovery and resilience of the banking sector. Credit growth, a critical indicator of economic health, has reached record levels, signifying an environment ripe for business and investment.

The Role of RBI in India's Economic Development

During his address, Modi lauded the Reserve Bank of India for its pivotal role in the country's economic policy and development. The RBI's efforts in achieving financial stability and supporting digital payment systems were particularly praised. The Prime Minister credited the institution for its adaptive and forward-looking monetary policies, which have been instrumental in aligning with the government's fiscal strategies to propel India's GDP growth. The recognition of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das by Global Finance magazine as a top global central banker was highlighted, underscoring the global acknowledgement of India's banking leadership.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The speech also touched upon the future challenges and opportunities facing the Indian banking sector. With the advent of digital banking and the increasing importance of cybersecurity, Modi emphasized the need for the RBI and Indian banks to continue evolving. The focus on innovation and customer service, along with maintaining financial stability, was pointed out as crucial for sustaining the growth momentum. The Prime Minister's vision for the banking sector includes leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion and support India's journey towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

As the Reserve Bank of India celebrates 90 years of its foundation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the opening ceremony in Mumbai not only marked a moment of pride but also set the tone for the future. By acknowledging past challenges and current achievements, Modi's insights into the banking sector's evolution offer a hopeful perspective on its role in India's economic aspirations. With the RBI at the helm, navigating through digital transformation and global economic shifts, India's banking sector appears poised for a future of growth and innovation.