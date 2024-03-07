PLDT Inc. Triumphs with 154% Net Income Surge in 2023, Eyes Robust Future Growth

PLDT Inc., a leading telecommunications company in the Philippines, has unveiled its 2023 financial achievements, marking a significant upturn in its economic health and setting a bold course for the future. On Thursday, the company reported an impressive 154 percent increase in net income, reaching P26.82 billion, up from the previous year's P10.74 billion. This remarkable growth is attributed to robust revenue performance across its business units, coupled with a strategic reduction in capital expenditures and the successful navigation of asset writedowns.

Advertisment

Strategic Moves and Revenue Growth

PLDT's financial resurgence is notable not only for the substantial increase in net income but also for the company's return to the profit levels last recorded in 2021, when net income was P26.7 billion. The company's chairman and CEO, Manuel V. Pangilinan, emphasized PLDT's commitment to regaining its premier status in the telecommunications industry, reflecting a strategic focus on sustainability and growth. Core income, excluding asset sales and the impact of Maya Innovations Holdings, increased by 3 percent to P34.30 billion, underscoring the company's operational efficiency and the lesser impact of capital expenditures. Service revenues also saw a modest increase, contributing to the financial uplift.

Investment and Expansion Plans

Advertisment

PLDT's capital expenditure (capex) for 2023 was P85.1 billion, showing a decrease from the previous year's P96.8 billion, aligning with the company's prudent cost management strategy. Looking forward, the company plans to allocate between P75 to P78 billion for 2024 capex, focusing on enhancing cell sites and upgrading base transceiver stations to support LTE/5G technology. This investment is crucial for PLDT's ambition to solidify its market leadership and cater to the growing demand for high-speed, reliable telecommunications services across the Philippines.

Future Outlook and Asset Sale Discussions

As PLDT looks to the future, it anticipates mid-single-digit growth in consolidated service revenues and aims for a telco core income above P35 billion. Additionally, PLDT is exploring strategic options to further bolster its financial position, including discussions with foreign buyers for the potential sale of some of ePLDT's data centers. This move is expected to generate significant cash inflow and contribute to the company's debt reduction efforts. Despite a slight dip in share prices following the announcement, PLDT's strategic initiatives and financial performance signal a promising trajectory for sustained growth and profitability.

Through careful planning and strategic investment, PLDT Inc. is not only navigating the challenges of a dynamic telecommunications market but is also positioning itself for long-term success. The company's robust financial performance in 2023 and its forward-looking strategies reflect a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and stakeholder value creation, setting the stage for an exciting future in the Philippine telecommunications industry.