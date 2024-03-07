PLDT Inc. Soars with Doubled Net Income to P26.61 Billion, Slashes Expenses and Boosts Revenues

MANILA, Philippines -- In a remarkable financial turnaround, PLDT Inc. has more than doubled its net income to P26.61 billion last year, powered by a combination of higher revenues and a significant reduction in expenses. This achievement signals the telco giant's recovery from a P48-billion budget debacle that had previously marred its financial performance. With revenues climbing 3 percent to P210.95 billion, largely due to its robust data and broadband business, and expenses dropping by 24 percent to P158.47 billion, PLDT has effectively strengthened its balance sheet.

Strategic Financial Management

PLDT's financial resurgence is attributed to strategic management decisions, including a focus on core income, which improved by 3 percent to P34.34 billion last year. The company's chief financial officer, Danny Yu, has outlined a capital expenditure (capex) guidance of P75 billion to P78 billion for the current year, marking a reduction from previous years. This prudent financial strategy is expected to yield a positive free cash flow, enabling the telco to meet its obligations, including a net debt of P239.8 billion as of the end of December 2023.

Asset Optimization and Legal Resolutions

In a move to inject more liquidity into the company, PLDT Chair Manuel Pangilinan disclosed plans to sell some of the company's data center assets, with discussions with a potential foreign buyer underway. The gains from the sale are anticipated to be substantial, reflecting the significant investments in data center infrastructure. Concurrently, PLDT's chief legal counsel, Marilyn Victorio-Aquino, announced a $3-million settlement for a budget overrun lawsuit in the US, signaling the resolution of a significant legal challenge without impacting the company's financial health.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, PLDT is positioned for sustained growth, with projections indicating a mid-single digit increase in consolidated service revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company's strategic capex reduction and asset optimization efforts, coupled with the resolution of legal challenges, underscore its commitment to financial stability and shareholder value. As PLDT continues to navigate the competitive telecommunications landscape, its robust financial performance and strategic initiatives signal a promising future for the company and its stakeholders.