PlayAGS, Inc. Optimizes Financial Strategy with Repricing of Term Loan

In a strategic financial move, global gaming company PlayAGS, Inc. has announced the successful repricing of its term loan credit facility. This decision has resulted in the elimination of the credit spread adjustment for term loan borrowings, along with a reduction in the interest rate to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 3.75%.

A Proactive Approach to Debt Repayment

Simultaneously, PlayAGS revealed its decision to repay $15 million of its outstanding debt. This proactive measure is projected to garner substantial financial benefits, potentially saving the company over $3 million in annualized cash interest expenses.

A Strategic Path to Debt Reduction

Kimo Akiona, the Chief Financial Officer of PlayAGS, underscored the company's commitment to reducing net leverage. According to Akiona, PlayAGS is focusing on consistent Adjusted EBITDA growth and improving free cash flow conversion. He further accentuated that these recently executed transactions align perfectly with the company's goals to accelerate debt reduction in the near and intermediate future.

Looking Ahead Amid Risks and Uncertainties

This announcement also extends as a forward-looking statement, containing projections and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These include the challenges of maintaining strategic alliances, increasing revenue, gaining new market share, securing licenses, product approval, and the potential impact of external factors such as COVID-19 on the company's operations. Despite these uncertainties, PlayAGS remains steadfast in its mission to optimize its financial operations and secure a more stable future.