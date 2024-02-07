Platform Accounting Group Raises $85 Million to Further Support Small Accounting Firms

Salt Lake City-based Platform Accounting Group has secured a minority funding round of $85 million. The fundraise was led by Cynosure Group, with Swell Capital and Peery Capital also participating. The company, which was established in 2015, specializes in the acquisition and support of boutique professional services firms. These firms primarily offer tax compliance, attest, outsourced accounting, ERP consulting, and wealth advisory services.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing the Accounting Industry

Platform Accounting Group has been a game-changer in the accounting and professional services industry, especially for smaller firms across the United States. The company has played a pivotal role in helping these firms to adapt and flourish in a rapidly changing industry. The latest funding injection will enable Platform to further expand its footprint, which presently includes 28 offices, and to broaden its range of services.

The Vision of CEO, Reyes Florez

Advertisment

Reyes Florez, the CEO of Platform, highlighted the significance of smaller firms in local economies and the difficulties they encounter without adequate capital and resources. The solution, according to Florez, lies in Platform's unique approach: providing small firms with staffing, advanced technology, and operational support, while preserving the core of small office cultures.

Investor Confidence in Platform's Potential

Cynosure Group, the lead investor in the funding round, has expressed confidence in Platform's strong management and growth potential. Cynosure is committed to supporting Platform's long-term vision and operations. The Group sees immense value in Platform's services, which range from human resources and managed IT support to business intelligence dashboarding, internal accounting and finance, industry information and forecasting, and outsourcing— all crucial elements for small accounting firms to thrive.