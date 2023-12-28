en English
Finance

Planning for Retirement: How Much to Save and New Rules

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST
Planning for retirement is a crucial aspect of financial stability, yet it’s often overlooked or postponed until later in life. The question on many people’s minds is, ‘how much do I need to save each month to earn an annual interest of $40,000, $50,000, or $60,000 during retirement?’ The article underscores the importance of considering future income sources to maintain one’s current lifestyle post-retirement, with the understanding that Social Security may only cover a portion of one’s budget.

The Scenario and Assumptions

The scenario presented assumes that an individual will retire at 65 with no current savings and that they will shift their investment portfolio to be more conservative as they near retirement. The investment returns are based on a conservative estimate of 6% annual return while working and 3% during retirement. It’s crucial to remember that this scenario does not take into account factors such as inflation, taxes, or additional income from Social Security or 401(k) plans.

The Power of Compounding and Retirement Plans

Starting to save early is critical, with reports suggesting that young adults need to start saving for retirement by age 25 to have a nest egg of at least $1 million. The power of compounding is emphasized, showing that the sooner you start saving, the more time your money will have to grow. Various retirement plans, such as employer-sponsored plans, IRAs, self-employed plans, and pension plans are available to help individuals save for retirement. It’s recommended to take advantage of any matching contributions from employers and to max out annual contributions to retirement plans.

The Secure 2.0 Act and Retirement Savings Changes

The Secure 2.0 Act introduces several changes to retirement savings in 2024, including allowing employers to consider student loan payments as qualifying contributions toward retirement matching programs, easier emergency access to retirement savings accounts, authorization of starter 401(k)s, and the ability to roll over unused funds in 529 education accounts to a Roth IRA.

The contribution limits for retirement plans have also increased, with workers being able to contribute up to $23,000 to their 401(k) plans. The income limit range for contributing to Roth IRA accounts has also increased for single individuals, heads of households, and married couples filing jointly. The income limit for the Saver’s Credit has also been raised, and the annual contribution limit on health savings accounts (HSAs) has also increased for 2024.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

