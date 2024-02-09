Pitti Engineering Ltd. Reports 10% Rise in Q3FY24 Net Profits, Sets Ambitious Sales Targets for FY2025

Pitti Engineering Ltd. has announced a robust 10% surge in net profits for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, reaching an impressive ₹13.32 crore, up from ₹12.13 crore reported in the same period last year. This significant growth is further underscored by the company's total revenue for the quarter, which increased by a substantial 24.19% to ₹296.92 crore from ₹239.08 crore in the previous year.

Record-Breaking Sales and Strategic Expansion

In a remarkable feat, the engineering giant recorded its highest sales volumes for any quarter in Q3FY24, with a 15.54% increase to 10,572 Metric Tons (MT) compared to 9,150 MT in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. With total sales up to December 2023 reported at 30,870 MT, the company is optimistic about achieving its annual sales target of 42,000 MT for FY24.

Looking ahead, Pitti Engineering Ltd. has set an ambitious sales target of 50,000 MT for its sheet metal business in FY2025. The company is also optimistic about its future prospects, with a strong pipeline of product developments from existing customers and promising advancements with clients in various sectors such as generators, automotive, and railways.

A Merger to Boost Margins

In a strategic move to strengthen its machined components business and improve its margin profile, Pitti Engineering Ltd. has announced the merger of its foundry. This strategic decision is expected to further contribute to the company's growth and profitability in the coming years.

Investor Confidence and Market Outlook

Despite a slight dip in the stock price, Pitti Engineering Ltd. maintains a strong market position with a market capitalization of ₹2157.77 crore. The company's shares are currently trading at ₹673.25, slightly lower than the previous closing price. The average broker rating for Pitti Engineering remains a resounding "Strong Buy," reflecting investor confidence in the company's future performance.

In conclusion, Pitti Engineering Ltd.'s successful third quarter results, ambitious sales targets, and strategic merger plans signal a promising future for the company. As the engineering giant continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of manufacturing engineering products of iron and steel, it remains dedicated to supplying a diverse range of products to various industries.