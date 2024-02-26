Pirum Systems Taps Industry Veteran Frank Seibold to Spearhead Growth in the Americas

In a strategic move that signals a significant pivot towards expansion in the Americas, Pirum Systems, a London-based pioneer in automated post-trade services, has recently welcomed Frank Seibold as the new head of commercial development for the region. With a storied career spanning over three decades in financial services, Seibold's appointment is not just a new job title—it's a mission to unlock new frontiers for Pirum, in collaboration with Matthew Lilien, the head of sales for North America. Together, they aim to navigate the complex waters of post-trade lifecycle solutions and chart a course for growth in the Americas.

A Seasoned Navigator in Uncharted Waters

Frank Seibold brings to Pirum Systems a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the financial services industry. His journey includes pivotal roles at some of the sector's leading institutions, including CME Group where he served as the global head of strategic relationship management and head of cash market sales. His tenure at ICAP, NEX Group, and Thomson Reuters further solidified his reputation as a strategic thinker and innovator. With such extensive experience, Seibold is well-equipped to lead Pirum's commercial development efforts in the Americas, a region ripe with opportunities but not without its challenges.

Strategic Synergies and Future Horizons

The collaboration between Frank Seibold and Matthew Lilien is poised to be a dynamic duo for Pirum Systems. Lilien, who has been at the forefront of the company's North American sales, will work in tandem with Seibold to deepen Pirum's market penetration and enhance its offerings. Their combined expertise and strategic vision are expected to drive significant growth and solidify Pirum's position in the Americas. According to Jacob Koopmans, Pirum's chief revenue officer, Seibold's positive and proactive approach marks an exciting new chapter for the company, underscoring the transformative potential of this appointment.

Looking Beyond the Horizon

The financial services landscape is continually evolving, with technological advancements and regulatory changes shaping the future of post-trade services. Pirum Systems, under the leadership of Frank Seibold and with the support of its seasoned team, is well-positioned to navigate these changes. The company's commitment to innovation and customer service, combined with Seibold's strategic insight, promises to not only expand its footprint in the Americas but also set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. As Pirum Systems sets sail on this ambitious journey, the financial community will be watching closely, anticipating the impact of this strategic move on the broader market dynamics.