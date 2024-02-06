PineBridge Investments Closes Third Direct Lending Fund at $1.7 Billion

PineBridge Investments, a global investment firm, has successfully closed its third direct lending fund, the 'PineBridge Private Credit III,' with a capital raise of $1.7 billion. This impressive achievement has not only exceeded the company's initial target of $1 billion but has also elevated the firm's total private credit platform to a whopping $5 billion.

Targeting the Lower-Middle-Market Sector

The newly amassed fund is earmarked for PineBridge's strategy of targeting the lower-middle-market sector in the United States. The focus is primarily on providing senior secured loans to sponsor-backed companies. These companies typically boast core earnings that range between $7.5 million and $30 million. The operational domains of these firms span across various industries, predominantly within the business services, consumer, healthcare, and specialty manufacturing sectors.

A Milestone for PineBridge's Platform

To date, PineBridge's private credit team has invested $4.5 billion across 79 portfolio companies. The successful fundraising for the 'PineBridge Private Credit III' fund signifies a significant growth milestone for PineBridge's platform. The fundraising initiative was spearheaded by insurance investors and received broad support from various regions and channels. This support underscores the firm's robust and diversified business model.

Forging Ahead with Expansion Plans

With this new influx of capital, PineBridge aims to continue expanding its business and reinforcing its strong position in the lower-middle-market segment. The firm is poised to leverage its deep industry knowledge and investment expertise to maximize returns for its investors, while also contributing to the growth and success of the portfolio companies it supports.