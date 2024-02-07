Photronics Set to Announce Q1 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

On February 21, 2024, before the opening bell, Photronics, Inc. is set to unveil its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The leading provider of photomask technologies will also hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During this interaction, the management will address queries regarding the company's financial performance, business conditions, and their perspective on the industry outlook.

Advertisment

Unveiling Q1 2024 Financial Performance

Photronics, with its five-decade-long experience in the sector, has carved a niche for itself as a prominent manufacturer of photomasks for integrated circuits (IC) and flat panel displays (FPD). The forthcoming announcement is anticipated to provide insights into the company's financial health in the first quarter of 2024. The management's responses to questions during the conference call might shed light on previously undisclosed information, making the event a must-attend for investors and industry analysts.

Live Broadcast Access and Details

Advertisment

The conference call will be broadcast live, facilitating global access to crucial information about Photronics' performance and future strategies. Participants can access the live stream of the call through the Events and Presentations section of the Photronics website. It is recommended that participants register 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure seamless access.

Photronics: A Legacy of Excellence

Photronics, established in 1969, has become a key player in the photomask industry. As of the end of October 2022, the company had a workforce of 1,828 employees and boasted 11 manufacturing facilities spread across Asia, Europe, and North America. The upcoming financial results and conference call are expected to provide an overview of the company's recent operations and a glimpse into its future plans.