PhonePe Expands to UAE: Seamless UPI Payments at Mashreq's NEOPAY Terminals for Indian Travelers

Indian travelers and non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a reason to cheer, as PhonePe, a leading digital payments platform, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mashreq Bank's NEOPAY. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, enabling seamless Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions through NEOPAY terminals spread across a myriad of establishments in the UAE. With transactions conducted in Indian Rupees (INR) and the currency exchange rate displayed promptly, this development heralds a new era of convenience and accessibility for Indian users abroad.

Seamless Transactions with a Simple Scan

The integration of PhonePe with NEOPAY terminals signifies a leap towards simplifying payments for Indians visiting the UAE. By merely scanning a QR code using the PhonePe app, users can execute swift transactions at retail stores, dining outlets, tourist spots, and leisure attractions. This initiative not only eliminates the need for carrying international credit or debit cards but also bypasses the complications associated with currency conversion. Furthermore, NRIs holding UAE mobile numbers can now link their NRE and NRO accounts via the PhonePe app, thereby extending this convenience to the Indian diaspora residing in the UAE.

Strategic Partnership for Cross-Border Payment Solutions

This collaboration is powered by the partnership between Mashreq's NEOPAY and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The stakeholders express enthusiasm about this venture, emphasizing its role in fortifying financial relations between India and the UAE, while also showcasing a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Ritesh Pai, CEO International Payments at PhonePe, lauds the initiative for its potential to simplify payments for users acquainted with UPI. Concurrently, Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY at Mashreq, underscores the collaboration's significance in enhancing financial connectivity and innovation.

Future Prospects: Beyond Payments

Looking ahead, PhonePe plans to introduce inward remittance services leveraging the UPI infrastructure, which would further simplify the process of money transfers by eliminating the necessity for bank account numbers and IFSC codes. This initiative is poised to revolutionize the way remittances are processed, offering a streamlined, secure, and efficient method of transferring funds. As this partnership between PhonePe and Mashreq unfolds, it promises to redefine the landscape of digital payments for Indian travelers and residents in the UAE, marking a significant stride towards a more interconnected and convenient digital payment ecosystem.

The collaboration between PhonePe and Mashreq is more than just a technical integration; it's a bridge connecting two nations through the power of digital finance. As Indian travelers to the UAE embrace this new mode of payment, the ease and security it brings to international transactions are likely to encourage more widespread adoption. This venture not only underscores the importance of innovation in facilitating cross-border financial interactions but also sets a precedent for future collaborations in the global digital payments arena.