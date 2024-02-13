Philippines Raises PHP272.7 Billion from Retail Treasury Bond Offering, Reflecting Public Trust

In a monumental display of public trust, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) announced today that it has raised PHP272.7 billion from the 30th tranche of its Retail Treasury Bond (RTB 30) offering. This impressive figure, which is nine times the initial offer, reflects the Filipino people's commitment to investing in their nation's future.

Unprecedented Demand for RTB 30

The five-year security, which comes with a gross interest rate of 6.25 percent per annum, saw overwhelming support from investors. Total tenders reached PHP2.7 trillion, a clear indication of the public's confidence in the government's socioeconomic agenda.

National Treasurer Sharon Almanza expressed her gratitude for the strong demand, stating, "This is a testament to the government's solid macroeconomic fundamentals and our unwavering commitment to financial literacy. We are grateful for the trust and confidence of our investors."

Empowering Filipinos Towards Financial Security

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto encouraged Filipinos to invest in RTB 30, emphasizing its accessibility and virtually risk-free nature. He highlighted the role of RTBs in promoting saving and investing among citizens while offering a safe investment option.

"RTB 30 is a commitment to shared prosperity and financial freedom," Recto said. "By investing in these bonds, Filipinos are not only securing their own financial future but also contributing to the growth and development of our nation."

A Safe Haven Amid Economic Challenges

RTBs have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their low-risk nature and fixed interest rates. With maturity periods ranging from five to twenty years, they provide an attractive alternative to traditional savings accounts and time deposits.

Despite facing large RTB maturities and relatively higher yields, the government managed to save on borrowing costs with the average auction yield for RTB 30 at 6.156 percent, down by at least -0.60 from the immediate high posted in early November 2023.

The minimum investment for RTBs is PHP5,000, making them accessible to small savers looking for affordable investment opportunities. The public offering period for RTB 30 runs from February 13 to 23, 2024, with settlement on February 28, 2024.

Since 2001, the government has raised PHP5.1 trillion from 29 tranches of RTBs, promoting financial inclusion and literacy among small investors. With the success of RTB 30, this trend is set to continue as more Filipinos embrace the benefits of retail treasury bonds.

As the Bureau of the Treasury continues its efforts to raise funds for various sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, it is evident that the power of collective investment can drive socioeconomic progress and empower ordinary citizens towards financial security.

In the words of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, "Together, we can build a brighter future for all Filipinos."