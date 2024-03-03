Philippines' Debt Rises as Marcos Administration Borrows P2.19 Trillion in 2023 to Fuel Economy

Amid efforts to recover from the pandemic's economic fallout, the Philippine government's borrowing surged to P2.19 trillion in 2023, reflecting a 1.37% increase from the previous year's P2.16 trillion. This rise in borrowings by the Marcos administration aims to address the country's budget deficit and support post-pandemic recovery. Finance Secretary Ralph Recto emphasizes a prudent debt management strategy, maintaining a 75:25 borrowing mix favoring domestic sources to mitigate foreign exchange risks and leverage local financial liquidity.

Advertisment

Domestic vs. External Financing

In 2023, the Philippines saw a slight decline in gross local financing, dropping by 0.55% to P1.63 trillion. This figure includes net proceeds from Treasury bills and bonds, alongside funds raised through the sale of retail onshore dollar bonds and the government's inaugural offer of "tokenized" bonds. Conversely, gross external liabilities witnessed a 7.49% increase, reaching P559.04 billion, fueled by project loans, program loans, and the issuance of global and sukuk bonds.

Innovative Borrowing Strategies

Advertisment

The Marcos administration's venture into novel financing methods, such as the issuance of "tokenized" bonds and sukuk bonds, showcases its efforts to diversify funding sources and tap into global financial markets. This approach complements the government's borrowing program set at P2.46 trillion for 2024, aiming to bridge the projected P1.4 trillion budget deficit. The strategy seeks to balance risk and leverage opportunities within the international credit landscape.

Implications for the Philippine Economy

While the government's borrowing strategy aims to stimulate economic recovery and fund essential projects, concerns about the country's rising debt levels persist. With the national debt reaching a record high of P14.79 trillion as of January 2023, the administration faces the challenge of managing debt sustainability while fostering economic growth. The ongoing efforts to diversify financing sources and maintain a prudent borrowing mix may play a critical role in navigating these economic challenges.