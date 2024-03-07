Philippines Cracks Down on Unlicensed Investment Platforms, MiTrade Blocked by NTC

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) of the Philippines has taken a significant step towards protecting the public from investment scams by directing all internet service providers to block access to MiTrade's websites and apps. This directive comes in the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) findings that MiTrade was operating without the necessary licenses, engaging in activities that violate the Securities Regulation Code (SRC) and other financial regulations.

Immediate Action Against Investment Scams

Following the SEC's request in February, the NTC issued a memorandum to internet service providers, mandating the immediate blockage of MiTrade for its involvement in unauthorized investment schemes. SEC chairman Emilio Aquino praised the NTC's swift response, highlighting the importance of such actions in safeguarding the investing public from predatory financial schemes. The collaborative effort between the SEC and NTC signifies a broader initiative to combat illegal investment activities and protect Filipino investors.

MiTrade's Unauthorized Operations

MiTrade attracted Filipino investors through aggressive promotional campaigns across various social media platforms, offering trading on a wide range of financial instruments without the necessary Philippine registration. Despite appearing as a legitimate brokerage with overseas registration, MiTrade failed to secure local authorization to operate as a corporation or to engage in any securities-related activities within the Philippines. This flagrant disregard for local laws and regulations prompted the SEC to take decisive action against the platform.

The SEC and NTC's collaborative efforts to shut down MiTrade's operations in the Philippines serve as a strong message to other unlicensed platforms targeting Filipino investors. The agencies have committed to maintaining vigilance and taking similar actions against any entities found engaging in illegal investment activities. This proactive stance underscores the Philippine government's dedication to creating a safe and regulated investment environment, deterring potential scammers and ensuring the financial well-being of its citizens.