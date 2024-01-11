Philippine Stock Market Expected to Recover in 2024, Predicts FMIC

First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC), Metrobank Group’s investment arm, predicts a resurgence for the Philippine stock market in 2024. According to the FMIC forecast, the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) could reach 7,000-7,500, driven by an anticipated 11 percent increase in earnings per share. This optimistic projection is rooted in the expectation of declining inflation, interest rates, and the potential for a policy pivot that could reduce borrowing costs and invigorate market activity.

Anticipated Interest Rate Decrease

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno anticipates key interest rates to decrease by up to 100 basis points, potentially outpacing cuts by the US Federal Reserve. This significant decrease could offer a much-needed boost to the struggling stock market, attracting more investors and driving up market activity. The first trading week of the year has already shown noticeable improvement, indicating a renewed investor interest.

Improved Market Conditions and Infrastructure Development

FMIC executive vice president, Daniel Camacho, suggests that improved market conditions could lead to increased capital market activity in the latter half of the year, especially in financing large infrastructure projects. These are likely to be in the rail, air transport, and power sectors, including coal, liquefied natural gas, and solar. The improved conditions and promising projects could be the catalyst the stock market needs to kickstart its recovery.

Expectations for the Local Bourse in 2024

PSE President Ramon Monzon shares a similar expectation for a better year for the local bourse in 2024. He cited the expected rate cuts and government spending on infrastructure projects as potential stimulants for consumption, job creation, and further investment. On Thursday, the PSEI closed higher, gaining 67.62 points, or 1.03 percent, to 6,613.73, showcasing the promising potential for growth in the coming months.