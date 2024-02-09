Philippine Liquidity and Lending: Robust Growth and Economic Resilience

As the year 2023 drew to a close, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported a notable growth in domestic liquidity, with M3 expanding by 5.9 percent year-on-year to approximately P17.4 trillion - a slight reduction from the 7 percent growth observed in November.

The Pulse of Economic Activity

The growth in liquidity was propelled by a 9 percent year-on-year increase in domestic claims, primarily attributed to the continued expansion of bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households. Claims on the private sector surged by 8.5 percent, while net claims on the central government increased by 14.2 percent due to a decline in government deposits with the BSP.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms also saw a rise of 4.3 percent compared to the previous year. The BSP's NFA grew by 7.4 percent, despite a contraction in banks' NFA resulting from lower interbank loans receivable.

Lending Landscape: Resilience Amidst Change

Bank lending by universal and commercial banks (U/KBs) maintained its growth trajectory in December 2023. Outstanding loans, excluding those placed in reverse repurchase agreements with the BSP, rose by 7 percent year-on-year.

Loans to residents increased by 7.3 percent, while loans to non-residents saw a decrease of 2.8 percent. Lending for production activities went up by 5.5 percent, with sectors such as real estate, wholesale and retail trade, and utilities driving the growth.

Consumer loans to residents recorded a significant 23.5 percent increase, with credit card loans, motor vehicle loans, and salary-based general-purpose consumption loans registering notable growth.

Stability in the Face of Uncertainty

The BSP reiterated its commitment to maintaining liquidity conditions in line with its monetary policy, aiming to support both price and financial stability. Despite the global economic uncertainties and fluctuating interest rates, the growth in bank loans and domestic liquidity in the Philippines remained robust.

As the world looks on, the country's financial landscape continues to evolve, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of the Philippine economy. The growth in bank lending and domestic liquidity is not merely a set of statistics; it is a testament to the nation's ongoing economic development, underscoring its potential to withstand global challenges and seize emerging opportunities.