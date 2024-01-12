Philippine Business and Congress Rally Behind Ralph Recto as New Finance Chief

The Philippine political and business landscapes usher in a new era as Ralph Recto takes up the mantle as the country’s new finance chief. A wave of endorsements from the nation’s business community and Congress members underscores the confidence vested in Recto’s ability to navigate the country’s fiscal waters.

Seasoned Steward at the Helm

Replacing Benjamin Diokno, Recto’s appointment as the finance secretary comes as no surprise. His advocacy of the EVAT law played a pivotal role in reviving the Philippine economy. As the country grapples with a high debt-to-GDP ratio, Recto’s expertise in economic management and his pressing call for new taxes solidify his position as a linchpin in the government’s economic reforms.

Backing from Business and Government

Recto has garnered unwavering support from his former Senate colleagues, various business groups, and government officials. Their endorsement highlights his extensive experience in finance and economics, his legislative contributions, and his adept understanding of the country’s political and fiscal structures. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s decision to appoint him as the new DOF chief has been lauded as a fitting choice by numerous officials.

From Lawmaker to Fiscal Reform Champion

Recto’s transition from a House Deputy Speaker and Senator to the head of the Department of Finance has been seamless, thanks to his robust background in finance and economics. His predecessor, Diokno, has expressed confidence in Recto, with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry also welcoming his appointment. As the new finance secretary, Recto’s top priority is to generate P4.3 trillion from taxes next year, championing fiscal sustainability and accelerating growth.

The appointment of Ralph Recto as the country’s new finance chief, backed by the Philippine business community and members of Congress, signals a promising future for the nation’s economy. With his broad experience and the support of various sectors, Recto’s leadership could spur significant economic strides in the Philippines.