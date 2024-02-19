Philipp Gamauf Steps in as New CFO of ING Bank Romania, Brings 15 Years of Financial Expertise to the Role

In a key leadership shakeup, Philipp Gamauf, an accomplished Austrian banking expert fluent in Romanian, will take the reins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ING Bank Romania from March 1. This strategic move comes as the bank nears its 30-year milestone in 2024 and aims to bolster its position in the financial sector.

A New Chapter in Leadership

Gamauf will succeed Lucica Pitulice, bringing over 15 years of experience in the financial industry to his new role. The seasoned banker has held various management positions across Vienna, Munich, and Milan with the UniCredit Group. His most recent tenure was as CFO of both UniCredit Bank Austria and UniCredit Bank Romania, demonstrating his ability to navigate the complexities of the financial landscape.

Joining the Executive Committee

Alongside his CFO duties, Gamauf will join the bank's Executive Committee, contributing to the bank's strategic direction. His international experience and knowledge of the Romanian market are seen as crucial assets to the bank's future success. ING Bank Romania, part of the global ING Group providing banking services to over 38 million clients in more than 40 countries, has expressed confidence in Gamauf's capabilities.

Looking Forward: ING Bank Romania's 30th Anniversary

As ING Bank Romania approaches its 30th anniversary, Gamauf's appointment marks a significant moment in the bank's history. The new CFO has expressed enthusiasm about the unique challenges and perspectives offered by the Romanian market. With Gamauf at the financial helm, the bank is poised to further strengthen its team and continue its legacy of success in the banking industry.

CEO of ING Bank Romania, Mihaela Bîtu, has welcomed Gamauf, expressing confidence in his leadership and ability to contribute to the bank's continued success. Gamauf, a graduate of the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration, is expected to leverage his extensive experience to guide the bank's financial strategy and navigate the evolving financial landscape.