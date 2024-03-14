Philanthropy's New Era: Ultra-Wealthy Donors Dominate Charitable Giving Landscape

While donations to charity have been rising, the pool of donors is shrinking, as philanthropy becomes hyper-concentrated among a small group of ultra-wealthy mega-donors, according to a new study. A new report from Altrata finds that ultra-high net worth individuals, those worth $30 million or more, now account for 38% of all individual giving in the world. Put another way, 400,000 people account for more than one-third of the world's charity.

The Changing Face of Philanthropy

It's even more extreme when you look at billionaires. The world's 3,200 billionaires, or 0.00004% of the global population, account for 8% of individual philanthropy. The giving by those at the top is, of course, a positive. While it's worthy to debate whether the wealthy are giving enough, giving on the whole continues to grow. The overall level of giving from ultra-high net worth individuals in 2022 was 25% higher than it was in 2018, even though it was a down year for financial markets, according to Altrata.

Implications for Nonprofits and Wealth Advisors

North Americans remain the most philanthropic on the planet, accounting for nearly half of global giving from that upper echelon. The challenge for wealth advisors and nonprofits is adapting to a new, highly top-heavy landscape for philanthropy. Nonprofits, which for years benefited from a broad range of donors, now have to depend on a smaller collection of super donors who are already barraged with requests. Charitable causes will rise and fall depending on the interests and goals of a small group of mega-funders. And overall giving will become more volatile, since the benevolence of billionaires and the ultra-wealthy is driven in large part by stock prices.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Giving

Amir Pasic, dean of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, says the so-called "dollars up, donors down" phenomenon has caused nonprofits to rethink their fundraising strategies. A lot of nonprofits are pivoting to focus more on those major gifts and trying to figure out how to access wealthy donors and foundations. At the same time, some nonprofits are trying to turn the tide of wealth and use technology and more creative outreach programs to tap a larger community of smaller, younger donors. It's a Catch-22, he said. "Everybody is rushing to the top of the pyramid, but it's becoming so concentrated they may be neglecting the importance of reaching out to tomorrow's donors."