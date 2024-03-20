Petrol Price Skyrockets to N679.36 in February 2024, Marks 157.57% Yearly Increase - NBS Report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has unveiled alarming figures in its Petrol Price Watch for February 2024, indicating a steep rise in fuel costs across Nigeria. According to the report, the average retail price of petrol soared to N679.36 per litre in February 2024, up from N263.76 in the same month the previous year, marking a staggering 157.57% increase. This development not only impacts the daily lives of Nigerians but also poses significant challenges to the country's economy.

The report highlights a concerning trend of escalating petrol prices over the past year. In comparison to January 2024, where the average price was N668.30, February saw a further 1.66% increase.

The price variation across states is noteworthy, with Zamfara, Kebbi, and Taraba experiencing the highest prices at N750.43, N746.67, and N710.56 per litre respectively. In contrast, the lowest prices were recorded in Kwara, Ogun, and Benue, indicating a significant disparity in petrol costs within the country.

Regional Price Disparities

An analysis by zones revealed that the North-West experienced the highest average retail price in February 2024 at N701.20 per litre, while the South-West enjoyed the lowest at N657.20. This regional variation in petrol prices reflects the diverse economic landscapes and logistical challenges facing different parts of Nigeria. Such disparities are critical for policy makers to consider as they devise strategies to stabilize fuel prices and alleviate the economic burden on citizens.

The surge in petrol prices is expected to have far-reaching effects on Nigeria's economy. Given the country's reliance on petrol for transportation and power generation, this price hike could lead to increased costs of goods and services, thereby fueling inflation. Moreover, the ripple effects are likely to be felt across various sectors, including transportation and manufacturing, potentially exacerbating the cost of living crisis for many Nigerians.