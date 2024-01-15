en English
Business

Performance Food Group Outpaces Industry Averages with Strong ROE and Net Income Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Performance Food Group Outpaces Industry Averages with Strong ROE and Net Income Growth

Performance Food Group (PFGC) has seen a significant 28% increase in its stock price over the past three months. This upward trajectory can be largely attributed to the company’s return on equity (ROE), which currently stands at 11%. ROE, a key financial parameter for evaluating a company’s performance, is calculated by dividing net profit by shareholders’ equity. It’s a measure of how effectively a company’s management is utilizing the capital at its disposal to generate profits.

Comparison with Industry Averages

While PFGC’s ROE is commendable, it falls short of the industry average of 14%. Despite this, the company’s substantial net income growth of 21% over the past five years significantly outpaces the industry average growth of 11%. This growth is indicative of the company’s efficient management and strategic reinvestment of profits. Notably, the company does not currently offer dividends, focusing instead on reinvestment to fuel its growth.

Analysts’ Take on PFGC’s Future

Financial analysts predict that Performance Food Group will sustain its growth trajectory based on current estimates. A 21% increase in net income over five years is a clear indication of the company’s growth potential and efficient capital utilization. The company’s solid fundamentals and robust earnings growth are crucial factors influencing its market performance.

Stakeholders and Market Performance

Assetmark Inc, for instance, raised its stake in Performance Food Group by an impressive 2,234.9% in the third quarter, according to its latest Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have recently adjusted their positions in the stock, while insiders have been selling shares. On November 8th, Performance Food Group announced its quarterly earnings data, reporting a 1.15 EPS for the quarter, which exceeded the consensus estimate of 1.11 by 0.04. Several research analysts have issued reports on the company, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

