Finance

Pensioner Homeowners Missing Out on State Benefits: Just Group Report

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:08 am EST


The Just Group’s 14th annual State Benefits insight report has shed light on a significant issue affecting pensioner homeowners in the UK. The study found that a staggering 79% of eligible pensioner homeowners are failing to claim their state benefits, leading to an average loss of £1,231 per annum. The situation worsens as 9% of those who do claim are not receiving their full entitlement, thus missing out on an additional £476 annually.

Unclaimed Benefits Amid Rising Living Costs

The issue of unclaimed benefits takes on a new urgency in light of the increasing cost of living. These unclaimed benefits could serve as a crucial financial support for pensioners, particularly as they navigate the financial challenges of retirement. According to the report, 38% of pensioner homeowners were entitled to these benefits, yet the majority are not claiming them. Consequently, those eligible for Guarantee Pension Credit miss out on an average of £1,671 per year, while those eligible for Savings Pension Credit miss out on £473 per year.

Gap Between Eligibility and Uptake

The report, based on interviews with clients seeking equity release advice in 2023, was conducted by HUB Financial Solutions, a sister company of Just Group. The study also checked the clients’ eligibility for state benefits, exposing a significant gap between eligibility and uptake of benefits such as Pension Credit, Council Tax Reduction, and Universal Credit for those below the State Pension Age. The government’s own estimates corroborate these findings. Approximately 880,000 pensioner families are not claiming Pension Credit, which amounts to about £2.1 billion unclaimed.

The Need for Improved Support and Guidance

The Just Group’s findings underscore the urgent need for better support and guidance for retirees regarding their entitlement to state benefits. The report suggests that homeownership may lead some pensioners to wrongly assume they are ineligible for state support. It is, therefore, imperative that pensioners are provided with accurate information and assistance to claim the benefits they are rightly entitled to.

In conclusion, while the Just Group’s report highlights a worrying trend among pensioner homeowners, it also provides an opportunity for policymakers and relevant stakeholders to address this issue. By improving the awareness and understanding of available benefits, we can ensure that no pensioner misses out on the financial support they deserve.

Finance
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

