Pension Scheme Indexation Falls Short: Only 9% Match Inflation, Broadstone Analysis Reveals

The landscape of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes is undergoing a significant test as inflation rates challenge the value of member benefits, a recent analysis by pensions consultancy Broadstone has uncovered. This in-depth examination of the Pension Protection Fund's (PPF) 2023 Purple Book data unveils a stark reality: a mere 9% of DB schemes provide uncapped inflationary indexation increases for benefits accrued both before and after 5 April 1997, casting a shadow over the financial security of countless pensioners.

Indexation and Inflation: The Current State

With inflation having surged to 10.4% at its peak, the constraints on pension indexation have become glaringly apparent. Broadstone's analysis indicates that while two-thirds (68%) of schemes offer CPI- or RPI-linked increases for post-1997 benefits, the protection is predominantly capped at 5%. This cap falls significantly short of the September 2023 inflation rate of 6.7%, potentially leaving members underprepared for the rising cost of living. Furthermore, the study highlights a concerning trend for pre-1997 benefits, with one-third (31%) experiencing capped inflationary increases and a notable 21% receiving no indexation whatsoever.

The Call for Discretionary Increases Amidst Funding Surpluses

David Brooks, Broadstone's head of policy, underscores the dilemma facing schemes and trustees. The cost-of-living crisis, juxtaposed with notable funding improvements for DB schemes, has ignited debates regarding the feasibility of discretionary benefit increases. However, Brooks cautions against expecting generous one-off increases, pointing out the substantial investment burdens already shouldered by employers. Despite this, the government, spurred by positive funding positions that could unlock up to £340 billion for UK businesses or member payments according to PwC's analysis, is considering mechanisms for surplus distribution that may offer some relief to members.

Future Implications: Legal Frameworks and Member Expectations

The potential for legal adjustments to facilitate greater benefit uprating remains uncertain. Although the pensions minister is exploring options, the path to mandating employers to offer increases beyond agreed terms is fraught with complexity. This situation leaves members in a precarious position, reliant on voluntary employer generosity or legislative intervention to bridge the inflation gap. As the debate continues, the need for clear communication and transparent decision-making processes becomes ever more critical, ensuring that members can adequately prepare for their financial futures.

As the discussion unfolds, it's evident that the challenges facing DB pension schemes are multifaceted, involving a delicate balance between protecting member benefits and managing the financial responsibilities of employers. The current environment, marked by economic volatility and legislative uncertainties, prompts a broader reflection on the sustainability of pension schemes in the face of inflationary pressures. Whether through legal mandates or voluntary employer action, the quest for solutions that safeguard the financial well-being of pensioners while ensuring the viability of pension schemes is set to continue.