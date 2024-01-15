en English
Pension Industry’s Foreign Assets Surge, Local Asset Base Skyrockets in Q3 2023

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Pension Industry’s Foreign Assets Surge, Local Asset Base Skyrockets in Q3 2023

In an unprecedented surge, the pension industry’s foreign currency-denominated assets saw a 42% increase in the third quarter of 2023, closing at a remarkable value of US$326 million. The astonishing growth was primarily fueled by investments in equities, money market investments, and prescribed assets, painting a vivid picture of the industry’s robust financial health.

Investment Breakdown

Equities represented the largest share at 47%, followed by prescribed assets at 20%, and money market investments at 9%. The equities field saw an 18% rise compared to the same period in the previous year, demonstrating the industry’s bullish momentum. However, money market investments experienced a decrease of 6%, a slight dampener on the industry’s otherwise stellar performance. The adoption of foreign currency-denominated assets emerges as a strategic move to safeguard the value of assets against the backdrop of high inflation.

Local Currency Asset Increase

On the domestic front, the pension industry’s total asset base experienced a stratospheric rise of 1,027%, ending the quarter at ZWL$10.62 trillion. Investment properties and quoted equities emerged as the primary components of the industry’s portfolio, constituting 76% of the total assets. Investment properties alone accounted for 55%, reaffirming their position as a cornerstone of the industry’s asset portfolio.

Market Trends

Despite a downward trend in the stock market, the nominal values of investment properties increased by a staggering 1,270%, and quoted equity investments grew by 782%. Unquoted equities, while maintaining a stable proportion of 4% of total assets, experienced a rise of 1,097%, highlighting the industry’s ability to capitalize on diverse investment avenues. In its supervisory capacity, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) indicated that it would maintain stringent oversight on the valuation of private equity investments for consistency and comparability within the industry.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

