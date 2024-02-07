Penrith Building Society Joins TMA Mortgage Club's Lending Panel

Penrith Building Society, a prominent financial institution, has officially become a member of the TMA Mortgage Club lending panel. This strategic move introduces a myriad of lending possibilities for club members, underscoring the society's commitment to enhancing mortgage services and fostering financial inclusion. The offerings include loans based on affordability, an extended mortgage term of up to 40 years without an age cap, and expertise in lending on second properties, holiday lets, and expatriate buy-to-let properties.

A Beacon of Partnership and Development

Penrith Building Society's collaboration with TMA paves the way for the development of innovative products and propositions tailored to their members and clients. The Society's goal is not only to join the elite panel but also to become a key business partner with TMA, further solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking and customer-centric institution.

Lisa Martin, the development director, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, anticipating a fruitful collaboration that will yield propositions designed for the unique needs of their members. Tim Vigeon, the head of product development and distribution at Penrith, mirrored the sentiment, revealing his eagerness to work closely with TMA and bring forth new products for the upcoming year.

Making Lending More Accessible

As part of its ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, Penrith Building Society has temporarily waived application fees on all residential and buy-to-let mortgage deals. This initiative, which is effective until the 31st of March, is set to benefit both new and existing customers, making the mortgage application process more affordable and accessible.

A Wealth of Experience

Tim Vigeon, who assumed his role at the Society in November of the previous year, brings a wealth of experience to the table. His impressive portfolio includes tenures at Darlington Intermediaries, Buckinghamshire Building Society, the Ombudsman, and Nationwide. His expertise and commitment to innovation are expected to contribute significantly to the success of this collaboration and the development of new mortgage products.