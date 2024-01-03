en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Pennsylvania’s State-Related Universities Struggle with Stagnant Public Funding

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Pennsylvania’s State-Related Universities Struggle with Stagnant Public Funding

Public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities, including Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University, and the University of Pittsburgh, has failed to keep pace with inflation over the last ten years. This is despite the falling number of Pennsylvania residents attending these institutions each year, according to a recent analysis by Spotlight PA.

State Funding Stagnates

Pennsylvania currently ranks second to last in the country for public support for higher education per student. The Pennsylvania legislature has not raised funding for Penn State, Pitt, or Temple since the financial year 2020. The funds are exclusively allocated for direct instruction costs or student services. The universities are heavily dependent on state appropriations to provide in-state students with tuition discounts.

Universities Bear the Brunt

Faced with the impact of inflation on their budgets, the universities have had to take drastic measures. Temple University reported a loss of $30.2 million in purchasing power since fiscal year 2020 due to inflation. Penn State has been forced to save or reallocate over $400 million in the last decade due to stagnant state funding. Although per-student funding for Lincoln University has remained consistent when adjusted for inflation, the other universities have seen a decrease in per-student funding.

Enrollment and Funding Disparities

Enrollment of in-state students has dropped for both state-related universities and state-run schools. Of the four, Penn State, which receives the largest total appropriation, has the smallest per-student funding. In a bid to match the funding levels of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the university’s Board of Trustees has requested a 52% increase in state support for fiscal year 2025. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is also advocating for a performance-based funding model for higher education.

0
Education Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wisconsin Schools Pioneer Approaches to Digital Citizenship

By Justice Nwafor

Top Military Officer Calls for Modernization of NCC Training Programs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Drive Motor Retail Fuels St Michael's Primary School's 'Let's Get Cooking' Campaign

By Geeta Pillai

Francis Howell School District Reinstates African American History and Literature Courses After Public Outcry

By Mazhar Abbas

Charter Schools Challenge Decline Perception with Continued Success an ...
@Education · 7 mins
Charter Schools Challenge Decline Perception with Continued Success an ...
heart comment 0
Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure
Wells Fargo and World Vision Launch Initiative to Empower Manila Youth

By BNN Correspondents

Wells Fargo and World Vision Launch Initiative to Empower Manila Youth
Libya Education and Training Expo 2024: Empowering Youth for Employment Integration

By BNN Correspondents

Libya Education and Training Expo 2024: Empowering Youth for Employment Integration
San Diego High School Athletes Commit to Collegiate Careers in NCAA’s Signing Period

By Salman Khan

San Diego High School Athletes Commit to Collegiate Careers in NCAA's Signing Period
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
24 seconds
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
38 seconds
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
42 seconds
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
2 mins
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
2 mins
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
3 mins
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
3 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
4 mins
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
58 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
58 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app