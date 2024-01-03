Pennsylvania’s State-Related Universities Struggle with Stagnant Public Funding

Public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities, including Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University, and the University of Pittsburgh, has failed to keep pace with inflation over the last ten years. This is despite the falling number of Pennsylvania residents attending these institutions each year, according to a recent analysis by Spotlight PA.

State Funding Stagnates

Pennsylvania currently ranks second to last in the country for public support for higher education per student. The Pennsylvania legislature has not raised funding for Penn State, Pitt, or Temple since the financial year 2020. The funds are exclusively allocated for direct instruction costs or student services. The universities are heavily dependent on state appropriations to provide in-state students with tuition discounts.

Universities Bear the Brunt

Faced with the impact of inflation on their budgets, the universities have had to take drastic measures. Temple University reported a loss of $30.2 million in purchasing power since fiscal year 2020 due to inflation. Penn State has been forced to save or reallocate over $400 million in the last decade due to stagnant state funding. Although per-student funding for Lincoln University has remained consistent when adjusted for inflation, the other universities have seen a decrease in per-student funding.

Enrollment and Funding Disparities

Enrollment of in-state students has dropped for both state-related universities and state-run schools. Of the four, Penn State, which receives the largest total appropriation, has the smallest per-student funding. In a bid to match the funding levels of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the university’s Board of Trustees has requested a 52% increase in state support for fiscal year 2025. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi is also advocating for a performance-based funding model for higher education.