Pennsylvania Bills Seek to Influence Credit Scores with Utility and Rent Payments

In a move to reshape Pennsylvania's credit landscape, State Representatives Kristine C. Howard and Tarik Khan, and Senator Jimmy Dillon have introduced two proposed bills. These pieces of legislation aim to allow utility and rent payments to contribute positively to consumers' credit scores, a significant shift from the current situation where only late payments are factored in.

Amending the Landlord Tenant Act

The first bill under discussion seeks to amend the Landlord Tenant Act. Under this proposed amendment, landlords who own 15 or more units would be obligated to offer their tenants the choice to report punctual rent payments to credit bureaus. The objective is twofold: to extend to renters the same credit-building opportunities homeowners enjoy and to provide landlords with a comprehensive overview of potential renters' payment history. In return for this service, landlords would be able to charge a nominal fee to tenants who choose to opt into this reporting.

Utility Payments and Credit Scores

The second bill places utility companies under the spotlight. It mandates that utility providers give customers the option to have their payments for services - including water, electricity, and internet - reported to credit agencies. This provision offers consumers another potential avenue to boost their credit scores.

As of now, both bills are in the co-sponsorship seeking phase. Once they secure the necessary backing, they will be presented to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for consideration.