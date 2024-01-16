PennantPark Investment Corporation Experiences Slight Dip in Stock Prices

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) began the trading session on January 12, 2024, with a slight decrease in its stock price. Opening at $7.02, the stock faced a 0.71% drop from the preceding session. The day saw the stock's value fluctuating, peaking at $7.07 and bottoming out at $6.98, before it closed once again at $7.07. The corporation's 52-week range has been between $4.70 and $7.20, and its average earnings per share over the last year were reported at -8.00%.

A Glimpse into PNNT's Outstanding Shares and Ownership

Currently, the company has 65.22 million outstanding shares with a market float of 63.05 million. The insider ownership is pegged at 3.33%, while institutional ownership stands at 31.83%. There were recent insider transactions, including a share purchase by a company director on December 4 and 5.

Delving into PNNT's Fiscal Report and Projections

The company's fiscal report on September 29, 2023, revealed earnings per share of $0.24, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.22. The return on equity was recorded at -6.22. Analysts project earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year and a -8.00% EPS change for the next fiscal year. Long-term growth over the next five years is forecasted at 34.00%.

Exploring PNNT's Financial Ratios and Moving Averages

The company's price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months is 3.15, and the diluted EPS is -0.52, with expectations to reach 0.23 in the next quarter and 0.93 in one year. The recent trading volume has seen a decrease compared to the last year, and the stock's volatility has diminished over the past 14 days. PNNT's 50-day Moving Average stands at $6.65, and the 200-day Moving Average is $6.15.

Resistance and support levels have been identified at $7.07, $7.11, and $7.16 for resistance, and $6.98, $6.93, and $6.89 for support. The company presently holds a market capitalization of $457.88 million with sales totaling 145,370 K and income of -33,810 K. The last quarter's income was reported at 34,040 K.

