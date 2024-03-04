Pearl Meyer Welcomes Dan Moynihan, Bolstering Executive Compensation Expertise

Boston, March 4, 2024 - In a strategic move to fortify its leadership and expand its service offerings, Pearl Meyer has announced the addition of Dan Moynihan as Managing Director in its New York office. With a distinguished 30-year tenure in the industry, Moynihan brings to the table a wealth of knowledge in executive compensation plan design and the development of strategic broad-based employee programs.

Strategic Hire to Drive Growth

"Dan brings a unique blend of expertise to our team," remarked Pete Lupo, president of the firm's executive compensation consulting practice. His comprehensive understanding of executive compensation and rewards is expected to deliver multifaceted benefits to Pearl Meyer. Moynihan's appointment is particularly timely, as the firm seeks to expand its influence within private equity-backed companies, as well as other private and family-owned businesses. His prior roles, including a partnership at a global HR consultancy and leadership at a boutique compensation firm, underscore his capability to enhance Pearl Meyer's offerings to emerging growth companies.

Moynihan's decision to join Pearl Meyer was driven by the firm's reputation for technical expertise and a collegial atmosphere that prioritizes client welfare. "I am looking forward to contributing my expertise and helping to grow the firm's reach and capabilities with emerging growth companies," Moynihan stated. His certification as an Executive Compensation Professional (CECP) and academic credentials, including an MBA from Montclair State University and a BA from Ursinus College, further solidify his role as a key asset to the Pearl Meyer team.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is at the vanguard of advising boards and senior management on the construction, development, and reward of leadership teams aimed at driving long-term organizational success. The firm’s strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services serve as critical catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage, addressing the essential link between personnel and outcomes. With a diverse client base that spans emerging high-growth firms, not-for-profits, private organizations, and Fortune 500 companies, Pearl Meyer stands as a leader in its field.

With the addition of Dan Moynihan, Pearl Meyer not only enriches its team with a seasoned professional but also gears up for enhanced service delivery in executive compensation consulting. As the landscape of executive compensation continues to evolve, Moynihan’s expertise and Pearl Meyer’s strategic focus are set to create new pathways for client success in an increasingly competitive market.