Peachland Greenlights $2.7 Million Infrastructure Grant Spending, Eyes Future Projects

Peachland is poised to enhance its infrastructure after council approved a pivotal bylaw allowing the use of a $2.7 million provincial grant. The grant, aimed at funding numerous community projects, comes as a significant boost to the local government's budget, enabling improvements in parks, firefighting equipment, road repairs, and digital presence.

Unlocking Funds for Growth

The Growing Communities grant, secured last year, mandates a bylaw's enactment before allocation. Peachland's finance director, Garry Filafilo, emphasized this during a council meeting, leading to the approval of three readings of the bylaw. This procedural step signals a green light for expenditures on 2024 projects, marking a strategic move towards enhancing community infrastructure and services.

Financial Prudence in Action

In addition to the grant, the council also revisited its annual borrowing bylaw, permitting a $1.5 million loan if necessary. Despite never utilizing this provision, its approval underscores the council's commitment to financial readiness. The move is a testament to Peachland's prudent financial management, ensuring preparedness for unforeseen fiscal needs.

Setting the Stage for Future Development

With infrastructure development set in motion, Peachland also addresses the need for updated program and facility fees to match inflation. The initiative, led by recreation manager Benjamin Stringer, includes favorable rates for non-profit and youth activities and a new fee schedule tailored for movie productions, reflecting the town's adaptability to changing economic conditions and community needs.

The council's decisions, from leveraging the provincial grant to revising financial policies, illustrate a forward-thinking approach to governance. As Peachland embarks on this journey of improvement and development, the community stands to benefit from enhanced services, facilities, and a stronger, more resilient infrastructure.