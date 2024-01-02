PDZ Holdings Bhd Fairly Priced Based on DCF Model; BrightSpring Health Services Revives IPO Plans

PDZ Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PDZ), a Malaysian-based listed company, has had its valuation scrutinized using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method, indicating that the company’s stock may be accurately priced. This financial model estimates a company’s value by forecasting its future cash flows and adjusting them to present value.

DCF Analysis of PDZ Holdings Bhd

The analysis for PDZ Holdings Bhd employs a two-stage model that considers varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows over the next decade. This process is followed by a terminal value calculation using the Gordon Growth formula. Based on the DCF model, the Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) for PDZ Holdings Bhd is estimated at RM17 million.

The Terminal Value, which encapsulates all future cash flows beyond the ten-year period, was computed using an anticipated future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. This value was discounted at a cost of equity of 9.5%, resulting in a total equity value of RM45 million. This total equity value was divided by the total number of shares outstanding to determine an intrinsic value per share, which was then compared to the current share price of RM0.07.

Stock Valuation and Limitations of DCF

The stock, according to this evaluation, appears to be trading at a fair value with a 15% discount. However, the DCF model has certain drawbacks, such as not accounting for cyclicality or future capital requirements. It also heavily depends on the input assumptions, including the discount rate and cash flow projections. The cost of equity, pegged at 9.5%, is based on a levered beta of 0.875, derived from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies.

This valuation underscores that while a DCF is a useful tool, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Investors are encouraged to consider additional factors when making their investment choices.

BrightSpring Health Services Files for IPO

In other news, BrightSpring Health Services, backed by KKR, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. This move revives its plan to go public after a pause in November 2022. The healthcare services platform has been working towards an IPO since 2021. In the nine months ending Sept. 30, it recorded a net loss of $149.6 million, with revenue rising 12% to $6.45 billion. BrightSpring has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘BTSG’, managed by 14 underwriters, including Goldman Sachs, KKR, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley. The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to repay debt.