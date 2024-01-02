en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PDZ Holdings Bhd Fairly Priced Based on DCF Model; BrightSpring Health Services Revives IPO Plans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
PDZ Holdings Bhd Fairly Priced Based on DCF Model; BrightSpring Health Services Revives IPO Plans

PDZ Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PDZ), a Malaysian-based listed company, has had its valuation scrutinized using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method, indicating that the company’s stock may be accurately priced. This financial model estimates a company’s value by forecasting its future cash flows and adjusting them to present value.

DCF Analysis of PDZ Holdings Bhd

The analysis for PDZ Holdings Bhd employs a two-stage model that considers varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows over the next decade. This process is followed by a terminal value calculation using the Gordon Growth formula. Based on the DCF model, the Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) for PDZ Holdings Bhd is estimated at RM17 million.

The Terminal Value, which encapsulates all future cash flows beyond the ten-year period, was computed using an anticipated future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. This value was discounted at a cost of equity of 9.5%, resulting in a total equity value of RM45 million. This total equity value was divided by the total number of shares outstanding to determine an intrinsic value per share, which was then compared to the current share price of RM0.07.

Stock Valuation and Limitations of DCF

The stock, according to this evaluation, appears to be trading at a fair value with a 15% discount. However, the DCF model has certain drawbacks, such as not accounting for cyclicality or future capital requirements. It also heavily depends on the input assumptions, including the discount rate and cash flow projections. The cost of equity, pegged at 9.5%, is based on a levered beta of 0.875, derived from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies.

This valuation underscores that while a DCF is a useful tool, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Investors are encouraged to consider additional factors when making their investment choices.

BrightSpring Health Services Files for IPO

In other news, BrightSpring Health Services, backed by KKR, has filed for an initial public offering in the United States. This move revives its plan to go public after a pause in November 2022. The healthcare services platform has been working towards an IPO since 2021. In the nine months ending Sept. 30, it recorded a net loss of $149.6 million, with revenue rising 12% to $6.45 billion. BrightSpring has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘BTSG’, managed by 14 underwriters, including Goldman Sachs, KKR, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley. The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to repay debt.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

S&P Dow Jones Indices Updates Market Capitalization Eligibility Criteria

By Hadeel Hashem

3D Systems Corp. Sees Stock Decrease Amidst Fluctuations in the Tech Sector

By BNN Correspondents

Glory Online Casino: A Trustworthy Gaming Platform in Bangladesh

By Salman Khan

Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Year-End 2023 Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Escalating US-China Sanctions: Chinese Companies Defy Odds with Strong ...
@Business · 1 min
Escalating US-China Sanctions: Chinese Companies Defy Odds with Strong ...
heart comment 0
Fiverr’s Stock Performance and Prospective Growth Amid Market Volatility

By Momen Zellmi

Fiverr's Stock Performance and Prospective Growth Amid Market Volatility
Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Distributions in Line with Level Distribution Policy

By BNN Correspondents

Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Distributions in Line with Level Distribution Policy
Consolidation Wave Sweeps Corporate Travel Industry in 2023: A Sign of Post-Covid Recovery

By Geeta Pillai

Consolidation Wave Sweeps Corporate Travel Industry in 2023: A Sign of Post-Covid Recovery
Pakistan Railways Hits Financial Milestone with Record Rs41 Billion Revenue

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Railways Hits Financial Milestone with Record Rs41 Billion Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
9 seconds
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
13 seconds
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
48 seconds
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
1 min
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
1 min
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
1 min
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
1 min
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
1 min
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
1 min
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
52 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app