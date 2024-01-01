PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Accenture plc Amidst $4 Billion Share Buyback Program

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), the leading information technology services provider, encountered a surge in stake by PDS Planning Inc by 3.2% in the third quarter, as reported in the latest 13F filing with the SEC. This brings their total holdings to 2,343 shares, with an estimated worth of $720,000.

Investment Shifts in Accenture

Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also adjusted their stakes in Accenture, with several new investments and stake adjustments reported during various quarters. Institutional investors and hedge funds currently hold about 70.42% of Accenture’s stock, indicating a strong institutional interest in the technology giant.

Analyst Ratings and Stock Performance

Analysts have issued various ratings on Accenture’s shares, with a general consensus of ‘Moderate Buy’ and an average target price of $348.59. Accenture’s stock performance is noted with a market cap of $220.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52. The company reported quarterly earnings with a 3% year-over-year revenue increase, and analysts expect an EPS of $12.21 for the current fiscal year.

Insider Trading and Dividend Payout

In the backdrop of these financial movements, Accenture has also been active in stock transactions, with Director Jaime Ardila selling 3,000 shares and Director Paula A Price selling 551 shares in the reported period. A quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share has been announced, with a dividend payout ratio of 47.82%.

Share Buyback Program

Accenture’s Board of Directors authorized a share buyback program worth $4 billion, an initiative that underscores the company’s confidence in its long-term growth prospects and commitment to delivering shareholder value.