Business

PCBL Records Stellar Growth in Q3: Net Profit Up by 52.6%

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
PCBL Records Stellar Growth in Q3: Net Profit Up by 52.6%

In a robust financial performance, PCBL, a leading corporate entity, has registered a significant uptick in its net profit for the third quarter. The profits soared by 52.6%, reaching ₹148 crore, in contrast to ₹97 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year. The company’s revenue also demonstrated a healthy growth of 21.5%, climbing to ₹1,656.8 crore from ₹1,363.3 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Impressive EBITDA and Margin Growth

Further solidifying its financial standing, PCBL’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) witnessed a substantial hike of 70.9%. The figure stood at ₹279.1 crore, a significant leap from ₹163.3 crore during the matching quarter of the preceding year. This surge in EBITDA culminated in an improved margin, now pegged at 16.9% as opposed to 12% from the equivalent period last year.

A Snapshot of PCBL’s Revenue and Net Profit

In Q3FY24, PCBL reported its revenue at 265 crore, marking a 19.7% increase year over year. The net profit also posted a bullish trend with a 22.3% surge, amounting to ₹92 crore in the December quarter. The company also observed a 17.5% rise in deferred revenue YoY, stopping the scale at ₹472.7 crore.

Decoding PCBL’s Success

The impressive figures underline a strong financial position and an enhancement in operational efficiency for PCBL in the quarter under review. The company’s robust performance, characterized by increased revenue, net profit, and improved EBITDA, signifies a promising future and reflects its strategic planning and execution capabilities. It indeed paints a picture of a company that’s well-poised for sustained growth in the coming times.

Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

