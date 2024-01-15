PCBL Records Stellar Growth in Q3: Net Profit Up by 52.6%

In a robust financial performance, PCBL, a leading corporate entity, has registered a significant uptick in its net profit for the third quarter. The profits soared by 52.6%, reaching ₹148 crore, in contrast to ₹97 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year. The company’s revenue also demonstrated a healthy growth of 21.5%, climbing to ₹1,656.8 crore from ₹1,363.3 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Impressive EBITDA and Margin Growth

Further solidifying its financial standing, PCBL’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) witnessed a substantial hike of 70.9%. The figure stood at ₹279.1 crore, a significant leap from ₹163.3 crore during the matching quarter of the preceding year. This surge in EBITDA culminated in an improved margin, now pegged at 16.9% as opposed to 12% from the equivalent period last year.

A Snapshot of PCBL’s Revenue and Net Profit

In Q3FY24, PCBL reported its revenue at 265 crore, marking a 19.7% increase year over year. The net profit also posted a bullish trend with a 22.3% surge, amounting to ₹92 crore in the December quarter. The company also observed a 17.5% rise in deferred revenue YoY, stopping the scale at ₹472.7 crore.

Decoding PCBL’s Success

The impressive figures underline a strong financial position and an enhancement in operational efficiency for PCBL in the quarter under review. The company’s robust performance, characterized by increased revenue, net profit, and improved EBITDA, signifies a promising future and reflects its strategic planning and execution capabilities. It indeed paints a picture of a company that’s well-poised for sustained growth in the coming times.