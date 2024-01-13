PCBL Aims to Raise ₹700 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures

Manufacturing giant, PCBL, has unveiled its plans to raise a substantial ₹700 crore through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). This strategic financial move is set to turbocharge the company’s future growth and expansion strategies. NCDs, a type of debt instrument that can’t be converted into equity shares of the issuing company, offer a fixed rate of interest to investors. As such, they are a popular choice for companies looking to raise funds without diluting their existing shareholders’ equity.

Private Placement of NCDs

PCBL’s decision to opt for a private placement means that the NCDs will be sold to a select group of investors rather than through a public offering. This approach has its perks, including an expedited process and reduced regulatory requirements compared to a public issuance.

RBI’s Master Directions on NCDs

The Reserve Bank of India has recently issued master directions in relation to commercial paper (CPs) and NCDs of original or initial maturity up to one year. These directions apply to all entities dealing in CPs and NCDs with a maturity of up to one year, and come into force from April 01, 2024.

Funds for Future Growth

The funds raised from the NCDs are expected to boost PCBL’s financial flexibility and support its long-term business objectives. This includes potential projects, working capital requirements, and debt refinancing. This strategic financial initiative signals PCBL’s commitment to securing the necessary capital to propel its growth ambitions and maintain a robust presence in the industry.