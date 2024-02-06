Paytm Founder's Recovery Plan Amidst Industry Shakeups

Paytm's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is working tirelessly to salvage the company amidst regulatory challenges that have impacted Paytm Payments Bank. The once-dominant Paytm wallets now account for a meager 5% of the company's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). This development has led to crucial discussions with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials concerning customer account migration.

Entrepreneurs Rally for Paytm

A section of entrepreneurs has made an appeal to high-ranking Indian officials, including the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, urging a reconsideration of the RBI's sanctions on Paytm. However, some founders have chosen to remain neutral, perceiving this as a company-specific issue and desiring to avoid a clash with the regulator.

Competitors Seize Opportunity

Paytm's difficulties have inadvertently benefited its competitors. Apps like PhonePe and BHIM have seen a surge in downloads, with PhonePe's downloads increasing by 24.1%, and BHIM's by 50% over a four-day period. Paytm, on the other hand, witnessed a nearly 5% decline in downloads during the same period.

Tata Digital Undergoes Leadership Changes

Meanwhile, Tata Digital, the consumer internet branch of the Tata Group, has experienced significant leadership changes. The organization's CEO, Pratik Pal, has stepped down, and Naveen Tahilyani is set to take the helm. Tata Digital oversees the group's acquired e-commerce apps like BigBasket and 1mg, and also operates the super app Tata Neu.

Despite the turmoil, Sharma has remained steadfast and optimistic, assuring his employees that there will be no layoffs. The RBI restrictions are projected to cost the company between Rs 300-500 crore in annual operational profit, yet Sharma perceives this as a mere 'big speed bump.' With the aid of other banks and the company's existing capabilities, Sharma is confident that Paytm will surmount this challenge.