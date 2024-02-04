Paytm Denies Money Laundering Allegations Amid RBI Controversy

One97 Communications, the authoritative proprietor of the Paytm brand, has confidently dispelled rumors that the company and its Founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, are under scrutiny for money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This unambiguous statement emerged in the wake of the ED's visit to the company's premises and those of other fintech firms, including Razorpay, in September 2022. It was part of wider money laundering investigations centered around certain merchants who were exploiting these platforms.

Paytm's Stance on the Investigation

Paytm delineated its commitment to cooperate fully with authorities during any investigation. It also stressed its unswerving adherence to Indian laws and regulatory orders. With this announcement, the company has decisively rebuffed speculations about its involvement in illicit financial activities.

The RBI Controversy

Separately, Paytm addressed the recent controversy that unfolded following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order. This directive prevents Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, an associate of One97 Communications Limited, from accepting new deposits or carrying out credit transactions after February 29. Sharma, who holds a 51% stake in Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, finds himself in the crosshairs of this development. One97 Communications Limited owns a 49% stake in the bank through direct and subsidiary holdings.

Clarifying the RBI Order

Paytm has categorically dismissed media reports that link the alleged money laundering to the RBI's action. The company emphasized that the RBI's crackdown was part of an ongoing supervisory engagement and compliance process. Notably, the RBI's intervention was necessitated by customers not completing their Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, thus posing a potential financial security risk.