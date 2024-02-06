Paytm CEO Engages with RBI and Finance Minister Over Regulatory Concerns

Paytm’s Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, recently convened with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Finance Minister of India to tackle regulatory concerns following the RBI's directive for Paytm Payments Bank to halt most of its operations by February 29. This directive emerged in response to supervisory apprehensions and non-compliance issues within the company.

Discussion on Regulatory Concerns and Compliance Issues

The key focus of the meeting was to discuss the regulatory concerns and compliance issues that led to the RBI’s order. Paytm has requested an extension from the RBI and is seeking clarity regarding the transfer of its license for the wallets business and the digital highway toll payment service, Fastag.

Impact on Share Prices and Market Perception

The fallout from the RBI's directive saw Paytm's stock price hit a record low. However, the company's stocks later rebounded, rising by as much as 8 percent. Analysts, including those from Bernstein, retain their confidence in Paytm, anticipating the company's successful navigation of operational changes to overcome the imposed restrictions. Bernstein adjusted its target price on Paytm's stock to 600 from 950 but maintained an outperform rating.

Plan for Resolving Regulatory Issues

During the meeting, Sharma and other Paytm officials presented a detailed plan to the RBI outlining how the company intends to resolve the raised issues. Sharma reassured employees that there were no current plans for layoffs and emphasized the company's ongoing efforts to address the regulatory problems. The meeting concluded with Paytm committing to actively work to resolve regulatory concerns and seek clarity on license transfers.