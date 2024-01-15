en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PayPal: An In-Depth Examination of a Digital Payments Powerhouse

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
PayPal: An In-Depth Examination of a Digital Payments Powerhouse

As a linchpin in the realm of digital payments, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has redefined the scope of contemporary commerce. With its stock presenting a tantalizing proposition for investors, it’s crucial to scrutinize the company’s key operational aspects and financial health.

PayPal’s Checkout Solutions: A Comparative Study

PayPal’s branded checkout solution has earned substantial acceptance, being adopted by around 80% of top North American and European retailers as of 2022. However, growth in this segment has shown deceleration. Contrarily, PayPal’s unbranded checkout solution, Braintree, has witnessed a 40% surge in total payment volume (TPV) in 2022, accounting for a significant 30% of PayPal’s overall TPV. Despite Braintree’s lower margins exerting pressure on profitability, this trend marks a noteworthy shift in the company’s growth trajectory.

PayPal’s Financial Health: A Closer Look

PayPal reported a net income of $1 billion on $7.4 billion in revenue in the third quarter, affirming its financial robustness. The company also generated an estimated $4.6 billion in free cash flow for 2023 and has been consistently repurchasing its shares. With a solid balance sheet underpinned by $15.4 billion in cash and investments, PayPal is well-prepared to weather economic downturns. This financial resilience is further highlighted by its cash and investments exceeding the company’s $10.6 billion long-term debt.

PayPal Stock: An Investment Opportunity?

From a valuation standpoint, PayPal’s shares have plummeted 80% from their zenith in July 2021 and were conspicuously absent from the 2023 market rally. This has resulted in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11, significantly undercutting the S&P 500 average. Such a low valuation, coupled with the company’s strong financial footing, could potentially offer an attractive opportunity for investors seeking substantial long-term returns, even though PayPal isn’t listed among the top 10 stock picks by The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
Unveiling its financial results for the three and nine months ending November 30, 2023, Rupert Resources Ltd reveals a strategic approach under the stewardship of CEO James Withall. The company’s primary focus is the advancement of the Ikkari Project, aimed at enhancing and mitigating risks associated with the 4-million-ounce resource inventory housed at the project
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
Relevant Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mining Claims in Wyoming
1 min ago
Relevant Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mining Claims in Wyoming
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
1 min ago
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector
20 seconds ago
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector
Dollar Index Tests Key Fibonacci Resistance Amid Global Market Tensions
42 seconds ago
Dollar Index Tests Key Fibonacci Resistance Amid Global Market Tensions
Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track
55 seconds ago
Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track
Latest Headlines
World News
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
26 seconds
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
38 seconds
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
38 seconds
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
48 seconds
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
1 min
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
1 min
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
2 mins
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
2 mins
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
2 mins
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
9 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
18 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
19 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
32 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
37 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app