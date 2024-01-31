Patriot Bank Pays $1.9 Million in ECOA Settlement Over Redlining Allegations

The latest enforcement of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) has seen the Department of Justice (DOJ) come down hard on Patriot Bank. The bank agreed to a settlement of $1.9 million following allegations of redlining - a discriminatory practice where services are denied or offered at a higher cost in specific, often racially associated, neighborhoods - in Memphis, Tennessee, between 2015 and 2020.

ECOA and Redlining

Redlining is a form of discrimination that is explicitly prohibited by the ECOA, a federal law enacted in 1974 to prevent lenders from discriminating against loan applicants based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or eligibility for public assistance. The law extends to any organization that extends credit, including banks, small loan companies, retail stores, credit card companies, and credit unions. It is applicable to a wide array of credit types, such as personal loans, credit cards, home loans, student loans, car loans, small business loans, and loan modifications, and covers individuals, small businesses, corporations, partnerships, and trusts.

Case Against Patriot Bank

In the case of Patriot Bank, the DOJ alleged that the bank's self-designated assessment area disproportionately excluded majority-Black and Hispanic census tracts. This was in violation of both the ECOA and the Fair Housing Act. The bank's agreement to pay $1.9 million to resolve the allegations is a significant win for the DOJ's enforcement of the ECOA, signaling its commitment to ensure fair access to credit opportunities and prevent unfair treatment in credit transactions.

Looking Forward

The consent order includes common remedies required by the DOJ to settle redlining allegations, and Patriot Bank has committed to various remedial measures. This is not the first time the ECOA has been enforced against a major financial institution. Previous cases against Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and Citibank have also resulted in settlements and penalties for discriminatory practices. These actions underscore the ongoing relevance of the ECOA in preventing credit discrimination and ensuring fair and equal access to credit.