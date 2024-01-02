en English
Business

Path to Financial Health in 2024: Insights from Aneth Ng-Lim

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Financial health remains a pivotal concern for many, and as we enter 2024, Aneth Ng-Lim, a seasoned business columnist for ABS-CBN News, tackles this subject with practicality and precision. In her latest column, Ng-Lim delves into strategies aimed at improving personal finance, emphasizing the need for diligent budgeting – a discipline often overlooked by Filipinos.

The Power of Budgeting

Ng-Lim accentuates that the simple act of mindful budgeting can be a catalyst for more prudent spending choices, especially when confronted with enticing sales. She reveals a disconcerting truth: many Filipinos lack the discipline to meticulously track their income and expenses, leading to financial missteps. However, with commitment and consistency, this can be rectified.

The Perils of Credit Card Debt

Another potent piece of advice from Ng-Lim is the prompt payment of credit card debt. She warns about the deceptive 3 percent monthly interest rate that some credit card holders erroneously perceive as an annual fee. By carrying a balance, individuals unwittingly get entangled in a debt cycle that is both costly and difficult to break free from.

Investing as a Shield Against Inflation

Ng-Lim also addresses the rising cost of living, recommending investment as a viable strategy to counter inflation. She cautions that relying on regular savings or checking accounts won’t yield sufficient returns to combat inflation, thus underlining the need for smarter investment choices. In an era of financial uncertainty, such advice is particularly pertinent.

Ng-Lim’s column serves as a practical guide, a treasure trove of insights for individuals looking to improve their financial situation in the new year. With a focus on budgeting, debt management, and investment, she offers a roadmap to financial health, a path that, if followed diligently, promises to lead to financial stability and prosperity.

Business Finance Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

