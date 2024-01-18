Passive Investment Products Surpass Actively Managed Assets: A Tectonic Shift in Investment Landscape

In a pivotal turn of events, passive investment products have achieved a new milestone, outpacing actively managed assets across all asset classes. As of December 2023, according to Morningstar, passive investment products accounted for a staggering $13.29 trillion in assets, edging out the $13.23 trillion managed actively. This shift mirrors a long-term trend endorsing passive investments, renowned for mirroring market indexes like the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite.

Active Managers Navigating a Storm

The year 2023 proved to be an uphill battle for active managers. They grappled with market volatility and the supremacy of the 'Magnificent 7' tech-centric stocks—Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon. Only 38% of large-cap active funds surpassed their Russell index benchmarks, aligning with the long-term average but a decline from 47% in the prior year.

The Rise of Passive Investments

Passive investment products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and passively managed mutual funds, have witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity. The Horizons Equal Weight Banks Index ETF, for instance, crossed the 700M mark in assets under management (AUM) in less than five months. Furthermore, Horizons launched the Asset Allocation Suite and the ETFs Premium Yield Suite, expanding its passive investment product offerings.

Record-Breaking Year for ETP Flows

BlackRock's iShares division reported a record-breaking year for global Exchange Traded Product (ETP) flows in 2023. Fixed income inflows totaled a massive 331.9 billion, while equities witnessed substantial inflows of 640.3 billion. However, commodities experienced a third consecutive year of outflows, totaling 15.4 billion. The final quarter of 2023 indicated a resurgence of risk appetite, with equity ETPs attracting 274.1 billion in inflows.

The Future of Active Management

Despite the shift towards passive investments, experts believe there is potential for active management to rebound. Changes in market conditions could foster a more conducive environment for stock-pickers, offering a glimmer of hope for the future of active management.