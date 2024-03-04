Pasadena Unified School District Proposes $900M Bond, $90 Parcel Tax for Nov 2024 Ballot

In a decisive move aimed at transforming educational facilities and enhancing student services, the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education has set the stage for a significant financial referendum set for November 2024. The Board unanimously approved the drafting of two pivotal ballot measures: a substantial $900 million bond to rejuvenate aging school infrastructures and a modest $90 annual parcel tax designed to bolster staff retention and augment student services. This strategic initiative represents a concerted effort to secure a brighter future for Pasadena's educational landscape.

Unveiling the Financial Blueprint

The proposed $900 million bond measure is earmarked for a sweeping overhaul of the District's school facilities, targeting a comprehensive upgrade timeline spanning 25 to 35 years. This ambitious infrastructure improvement plan is poised to address the critical needs of aging educational establishments, ensuring they meet the evolving demands of contemporary teaching and learning environments. Conversely, the $90 annual parcel tax, with a projected collection timeline of eight years, aims to generate approximately $5.5 million yearly. This injection of funds is crucial for retaining essential staff and expanding the array of student services, thereby enriching the educational experience for Pasadena's youth. Property owners would shoulder the bond tax at a rate of $60 per $100,000 of assessed property value, while the parcel tax, necessitating a two-thirds majority for enactment, includes thoughtful exemptions for seniors.

Community Backing and Board Deliberations

A recent survey has illuminated strong support from Pasadena voters, with an encouraging 67% in favor of the bond measure and an equally robust 68% backing the parcel tax initiative. This groundswell of community endorsement provides a solid foundation as the Board gears up to finalize the measures' specifics, including a detailed list of projects and the tax duration. The finalization process will culminate in a crucial vote scheduled for May 23, aimed at officially placing these measures on the November ballot. The Board's decision, crystallized during a special meeting on February 29, 2024, underscores a keen responsiveness to staff recommendations and a strategic alignment with what is perceived as the "sweet spot" in voter support for the parcel tax. Meanwhile, the bond represents the maximum financial request permissible for the District, reflecting an aggressive yet necessary approach to securing the required funding.

Next Steps and Future Discussions

Board President Kim Kenne's call for the vote, following comprehensive deliberations that addressed prevailing concerns, marks a significant milestone in the District's pursuit of educational excellence. The affirmative decision to proceed with the drafting of these measures sets the stage for continued discussions, where the intricacies of the bond and parcel tax will be meticulously examined. The Board remains committed to engaging in a transparent and inclusive dialogue, ensuring that the final propositions reflect the community's aspirations and the educational sector's pressing needs. As Pasadena stands on the precipice of a transformative educational referendum, the path forward is paved with anticipation and a collective resolve to foster an enriched learning environment for future generations.