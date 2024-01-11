en English
Business

Partners Group Thrives Amid Challenges, Reports Strong Results for 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Despite a challenging global market environment, Partners Group, a leading private markets investment manager, has continued to deliver strong results. The firm announced that it had secured new commitments amounting to USD 18 billion in 2023, outpacing its guidance of USD 17-22 billion. This surge in commitments has led to an 8% increase in the assets under management (AuM), taking the total to USD 147 billion. The firm set a record for the number of mandates raised, showing resilience and strategic acumen amid decreased transaction volumes and slower exits.

Record Investments and Realizations

Partners Group committed USD 13 billion to investments across private markets asset classes in 2023. Simultaneously, the firm realized USD 12 billion from divestitures. Some of the notable exits include the sale of Civica, a specialist software company, and Borssele windfarm, a major renewable energy project.

Looking Forward to 2024

For 2024, Partners Group expects gross client demand to be between USD 20 to 25 billion. The firm anticipates market normalization in the latter half of the year, which could spur further growth. The firm’s strength lies in managing over 300 private markets portfolios and providing bespoke client solutions, with a focus on transformational investing in structurally growing economic sectors.

Expanding Opportunities in Tailored Investment Solutions

Partners Group also sees significant growth opportunities in tailored mandates and investment solutions for private wealth investors. By leveraging its established leadership in creating customized solutions, the firm aims to drive future AuM growth and meet specific client portfolio needs. The firm’s focus on transformational investing in structurally growing economic sectors is expected to continue to yield robust returns for its investors.

