Paragon Technologies Challenges OPT CEO's Profitability Claims

In a move that signals turbulence in the corporate waters, Paragon Technologies Inc., a significant shareholder of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPT), has publicly raised a challenge against OPT's CEO, Phillip Stratmann. Paragon, which holds approximately 4.8% of OPT's shares, is demanding clarity and concrete evidence to back Stratmann's optimistic claims regarding OPT's future profitability.

Advertisment

Discrepancy in Profitability Projections

At the heart of this dispute are Stratmann's statements, in which he projected that OPT would reach profitability in 2025, using its current capital resources. Paragon, however, points out significant inconsistencies between Stratmann's claims and OPT's own presentation materials. The latter only mentions EBITDA breakeven excluding extraordinary expenses, leaving shareholders puzzled about the company's true financial outlook.

Concerns Over Financial Viability

Advertisment

Paragon is not merely challenging OPT's profitability projections but is also questioning the very viability of the company's financial strategy. According to Paragon's analysis, taking into consideration OPT's current cash reserves and its quarterly expenses, the company is likely to deplete its capital resources by the end of 2024. This stark contrast between the CEO's predictions and the company's financial reality raises serious concerns for shareholders.

Transparency and Accountability Under Scrutiny

Adding to the growing unease, Paragon expresses concerns over OPT's lack of transparency concerning its R&D expenses, which, according to them, have not been disclosed in a clear and transparent manner. They also highlight a marked increase in overall expenses since Stratmann assumed the CEO's position, intensifying the scrutiny over his leadership. Paragon's press release suggests that OPT's Board is more inclined towards self-preservation than devising a viable plan for profitability, accusing them of making misleading statements to shareholders.

Paragon is urging shareholders to express their discontent and signal the need for change in OPT's leadership and direction by voting on its BLUE proxy card. It is also seeking legal resolution regarding OPT's refusal to acknowledge Paragon's director nominees. For shareholders seeking assistance with voting, Paragon has provided contact information for its Proxy Solicitor, Alliance Advisors.