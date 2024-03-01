PanAgora Asset Management Announces Crowell Prize Winners, Highlights New Technologies Impact on Stock Returns

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. ('PanAgora'), a leader in the quantitative investment realm, has unveiled the winners of its prestigious 22nd annual Dr. Richard A. Crowell Memorial Prize. This accolade celebrates pioneering academic research that bridges the gap between theoretical concepts and practical applications in quantitative investing. This year, the spotlight shines on 'New Technologies and Stock Returns' by Jinyoung Kim of Boston College Carroll School of Management, a paper that delves into the financial prospects of investing in technologically advanced companies.

Advertisment

Exploring New Frontiers: The Winning Research

'New Technologies and Stock Returns' stands out for its innovative approach to identifying lucrative investment opportunities within the tech sector. By analyzing patent applications' textual data and citation networks, the research pinpoints burgeoning technology clusters. This method offers investors a novel perspective on gauging the potential returns of companies at the forefront of technological breakthroughs, emphasizing the inherent risks and rewards.

Recognizing Excellence in Quantitative Research

Advertisment

The Crowell Prize's second and third places were awarded to equally compelling studies. 'ChatGPT and Corporate Policies,' the runner-up, introduces an investment scoring system based on ChatGPT's analysis of corporate conference calls, predicting future investments and abnormal returns. Meanwhile, 'Visual Information in the Age of AI,' securing third place, showcases how AI can extract actionable insights from corporate presentations, highlighting the growing divide between AI-equipped financial institutions and other market participants.

The Legacy of Dr. Richard A. Crowell

The Crowell Prize, named after PanAgora's founder, continues to foster innovation in the field of quantitative finance by encouraging academics and practitioners to explore new methodologies and theories. Through this annual competition, PanAgora aims to keep the spirit of its founder alive, promoting research that significantly contributes to the evolution of investment strategies in an ever-changing market landscape.

As the financial world becomes increasingly complex, the importance of integrating new technological advancements into investment strategies cannot be overstated. The research recognized by this year's Crowell Prize not only honors Dr. Crowell's legacy but also paves the way for future innovations in quantitative investing. For more details on the winners and their groundbreaking work, visit PanAgora's official website.