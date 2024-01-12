Palawan Pawnshop Revolutionizes the Pawning Industry with Online Pawn Renewal

Palawan Pawnshop, a trailblazer in the pawning and remittance sector, has taken a monumental leap by launching an Online Pawn Renewal service via the PalawanPay App. This cutting-edge innovation permits customers to renew their pawned items at their own convenience, extending the loan duration without the necessity of visiting a physical branch.

Uncomplicated Access to Loans

The PalawanPay App, designed with a user-friendly interface, exhibits essential loan details and levies a nominal transaction fee of just 20. Offering flexibility and significant time savings, this online service has been launched keeping in mind the current digital age and the time constraints of its customers. However, for those who prefer traditional methods, the company still provides the option of in-person renewals at any of its 3,300 branches spread across the country.

Customer Convenience at Its Best

Palawan Pawnshop has always placed its customers at the forefront. The company sends automated notifications for due and renewal dates to aid customers in avoiding any extra charges. With competitive interest rates on offer, the company follows a tiered system starting at 1% for an 11-day loan, 2% for 22 days, and 3% for 33 days.

Additional Benefits for Loyal Customers

Customers holding Suki cards, a loyalty program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop, receive additional benefits. These include discounts on interest rates up to 5%, thereby enhancing the overall value of the services provided by the company. This bold move by Palawan Pawnshop not only cements its position in the industry but also sets new standards for customer service in the pawning sector.