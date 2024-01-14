en English
Business

Pakistan’s SECP Proposes Modernizing Amendments to NBFC Rules

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Pakistan's SECP Proposes Modernizing Amendments to NBFC Rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated a significant move to revamp the regulatory framework for Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs). In an attempt to adapt to the evolving technological landscape of the financial services industry, the SECP has proposed amendments to the Non-Banking Finance Companies (Establishment & Regulations) Rules 2003. These changes aim to simplify procedures, reduce administrative burdens, and foster a more conducive environment for the growth and innovation of NBFCs.

Key Amendments in the Offing

Several crucial changes have been put forth, aiming to streamline the functioning of NBFCs. One such amendment involves the elimination of the SECP’s approval for the rate of profit and repayment of subordinated loans. This move is likely to expedite the decision-making process within these firms. Furthermore, the obsolete mandate that required companies to apply for a license within six months of the rules’ notification has also been proposed for removal.

Another significant proposition is the scrapping of the need for prior SECP approval for the sale or transfer of shares by company promoters or majority shareholders. This step is expected to enhance the ease of doing business for NBFCs. The proposed changes also eliminate the obligation for NBFCs to provide evidence of qualifications and experience for certain executive positions.

Embracing Digitization

Acknowledging the growing influence of technology in finance, the SECP has plans to introduce digital-specific licensing requirements for lending and microfinance services offered through digital channels, such as mobile applications. This change is in line with the global trend of digital transformation in the financial sector and is likely to boost the reach and accessibility of such services.

Additional Proposals

The proposed revisions also necessitate the identification of major shareholders and funding sources, along with assurances regarding the origins of funds. After the revisions, NBFCs will be required to maintain membership in a relevant microfinance association. The amendments also provide a pathway for existing companies to convert into NBFCs, thus opening new avenues for firms in the financial sector.

The SECP is now seeking public feedback on these proposed changes, marking a step towards inclusive decision-making and ensuring that all stakeholders have a voice in shaping the regulatory landscape.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

