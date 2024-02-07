Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology Revives IT Cash Reward Program

In a strategic move to reinforce the Information Technology (IT) sector, Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has initiated efforts to resurrect the IT cash reward program. The program, stalled since 2021 due to budgetary constraints, is designed to recognize and reward the leading IT services export companies for their substantial contributions to the industry.

Collaborative Effort to Revive the Program

The Ministry has reached out to both the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), urging them to secure the necessary funding and establish a distribution mechanism for the rewards. Letters have been dispatched to both entities outlining the gravity of the situation and the importance of reviving the program. The Ministry of Finance has committed to releasing the required funds, while the onus of preparing a list of eligible companies lies with the SBP.

Anticipated Benefits for Companies

The revival of the cash reward program is expected to benefit around 400 to 500 companies. These companies, identified as the top IT services exporters, will be acknowledged and rewarded for their efforts and contribution to the sector. This gesture is not only a recognition of their hard work but also a strong incentive for them to continue innovating and expanding their operations.

Timely Move Amidst Rising IT Exports

The decision to breathe new life into the cash reward program comes at a fitting time, following a 17 percent increase in IT exports in December 2023. This surge underscores the sector's robustness and its potential to stimulate economic growth. The reinstatement of the cash rewards is expected to further encourage innovation and expansion within the IT industry in Pakistan, promising a brighter future for the sector.